Former Laois manager hoping for success in Offaly senior hurling championship

Former Laois minor hurling manager Enda Lyons makes his managerial bow in Offaly this evening when his Coolderry troops take on the newly promoted Seir Kieran in Birr at 7pm. Lyons will be hoping that former Offaly hurler and Portlaoise CBS teacher Brian Carroll can lead their charge.

Lyons, also a qualified physio, took on the role at the start of the year and although it has been an eventful year so far, the action for his Coolderry team is finally about to happen.

A native of Ballinasloe and a former Galway U21 hurler, his sons are prominent players for Ballyfin with Eanna having played for the Laois seniors and younger son Darragh a former Laois minor hurling goalkeeper.

Arien Delaney and James Young both managed in the County last year but are no longer involved with Shinrone and Clodiagh Gaels respectively.

Ken Hogan led Borris-Kilcotton to a senior hurling championship a few years back and he is managing St Rynagh's, who are the reigning champions.