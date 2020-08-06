Laois Cricket club claim victory on home soil

It was a mixed bag for Laois cricket club over the weekend with the first team coming up just short and the second team putting in a fantastic performance to take the win on home soil.

Laois first team travelled to Merrion in Dublin last Sunday and in a very tight and low scoring affair, they came up just short and were defeated by just seven runs.

The had better luck on home soil with the second team getting the better of Adamstown in Stradbally. Laois batted first and after a steady start, the middle order batsman put on a display of batting.

Faisal Khalid 67 not out, Salman Shahid 42 and an ever youthful Iain Woodward with a blistering unbeaten 21 to finish the innings for Laois.



Adamstown then came into bat and were under pressure right from the start as they needed a massive 180 runs to win in just 20 overs.

The home side bowled extremely well and they bowled the Adamstown men out for just 73 wins.

Man of the match, for a superb all round performance was Faisal Khalid.