Timahoe forced to forfeit championship match as Coronavirus fears mount

Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Intermediate football championship opener between Timahoe and Crettyard will not go ahead on Monday.

Originally fixed for Thursday night and re-scheduled for Monday, Timahoe have forfeited the game as they are not in a position to play the fixture due to the suspension of club activities due to the Coronavirus.

They suspended all club activity due to players attached to the Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe hurling club contracting the virus.

Under new regulations, clubs who cannot play a championship match five days after it was originally scheduled due to Coronavirus cases, will have to forfeit the game.

It means Crettyard will move on to the Round two winners section while Timahoe will enter the losers section in two weeks time when the next round of the Intermediate football championship is due to take place.

There was some positive news today with confirmation that apart from the above game, all other championship games in Laois this weekend are going ahead as planned at the moment.

There is some doubt over Park Ratheniska and Castletown in the junior football championship on Monday but that situation is being monitored and Park Ratheniska will have to declare a clean bill of health for that to go ahead.

The big game tonight sees Graiguecullen take on Arles Killeen in the Senior football championship in MW Hire O'Moore Park at 7.15pm.