Three Laois players make top 50 Ladies footballers list

Three Laois Ladies football legends have made a top 50 Ladies footballers list compiled by the Irish Independent that was published today.

Journalist Cliona Foley was given the task to sit down and compile a list that is fronted by Mayo's Cora Staunton.

With the top 10 listed, the other 40 are included without rank and it will come as no surprise to Laois folk that Sue Ramsbottom makes the list as high up as number 4.

The seven time All Star and former Texaco player of the year had a glittering career that included scoring in an All Ireland final with her club 'The Heath' at just 12 years of age while playing in a senior final with Laois in 1988 at just 14 and winning an All Star the same year.

She was an iconic player of that era and gave an unbelievable amount of service to both club and county.

The late Lulu Carroll also makes the recognition. She won an All Star in 1991 playing as a goalkeeper but was also an extremely capable midfielder and wing forward that had a massive impact on her county.

Her goal helped Laois earn a replay with Monaghan in 1996 and played in a club final in 2000 before passing away in 2007 at just 35 years of age.

The final Laois player on the list is Connie Conway. An all action full back, she played in seven All Ireland finals and won five All Stars. She was often the defensive rock for Laois and it was extremely unfortunate that she wasn't involved in 2001 when Laois finally reached the holy grail and won the All Ireland in 2001.

The full list is published in Monday's Irish Independent and if you are a subscriber to the paper, it can be viewed here.