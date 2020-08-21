Laois golf club back open after Covid-19 related shutdown

Abbeyleix golf club is back open to the public and their members after they were forced to temporarily close due to one of their members testing positive for Covid-19.

They closed their doors last weekend but were back open yesterday and all is in order again after a deep clean of the premises took place during the closure.

Captain Liam Ryan confirmed to the Leinster Express that the club is back up and running without any issues and that they have complied with all the regulations from the HSE in relation to one of their members testing positive for the virus.

They are straight back club competition action also with a singles competition this weekend getting them back to normailty.

Fears that they were going to have to close for two weeks were wide of the mark earlier in the week and the news of their re-opening is a welcome one considering the already tough time that clubs across the Country are going through.

In a further boost for golf clubs in Laois and Offaly, the Government is expected to announce today that based on advice from NPHET, the local lockdowns of Laois and Offaly will be lifted meaning Abbeyleix golf club and indeed other courses in Laois and Offaly will be open to potential customers from other counties again.