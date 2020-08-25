Tonight's Laois SFC games moved to Centre of Excellence

Tonight's Laois SFC games have been moved to the LOETB Laois GAA Centre of Excellence at the back of MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Heavy rain throughout the day has forced the chance with Portarlington and Stradbally now throwing in at 6.45 on pitch number 1 having originally been fixed for O'Moore Park.

The game between Emo and Killeshin that was due to take place in Park Ratheniska will now take place on pitch number three, 15 minutes later at 7pm.

Log on to www.leinsterexpress.ie later tonight for full match reports on both games.