Laois GAA fixtures for the week as football championships swing back into action

SEPTEMBER 2ND
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group A Round 2
Rosenallis 19:00; Rosenallis V Graiguecullen
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group B Round 2
Emo 18:30 ; Emo V The Rock
Pairc Mochua 18:30 ; Timahoe V Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group C Round 2
Slieve Bloom 18:30; Slieve Bloom V Arles/Killeen
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Pairc Aireil 18:30; Rathdowney Errill V The Harps
Rathleague 18:30; Portlaoise V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Camross 18:30 ; Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Clough Ballacolla 18:30; Clough-Ballacolla V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Group A Round 2
Mountrath 18:30; St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Group B Round 2
Ballyfin 18:30; Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels
THURSDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners
“LOETB” CoE 19:30; Emo v O’Dempsey’s D. Cooney
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Ballylinan 18:30; Ballylinan V Ballyroan Abbey
Rathleague 18:30; Portlaoise V Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 20:00; St Joseph's V Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 2
Kilcavan 18:30; Kilcavan V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Abbeyleix 18:30; Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Na Fianna
FRIDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners
“LOETB” CoE 19:30 ; The Heath v Graiguecullen C. Ward
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier
Stradbally 19:30; Mountmellick v Annanough S. O’Shea
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Rosenallis 18:30; Rosenallis V Camross
Kilcotton 18:30; Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Ratheniska 18:30; Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Portlaoise
Castletown 18:30; Castletown V St Fintan's Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Round 3
Clonad 18:30; Clonad V Raithin Og
McCann Park 18:30; Portarlington V St Pauls
Ballyfin 18:30; Na Fianna V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group A Round 2
McCann Park 19:00 ; Portarlington V Emo Courtwood
Rathleague 18:30; Portlaoise V Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group B Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 19:00; St Joseph's V Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 3
Ballylinan 18:30; Ballylinan V Park Ratheniska Spink
The Rock 18:30; Kilcavan The Rock V Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Group C Round 3
O'Dempsey's 18:30; O'Dempseys V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Group D Round 3
Arles Killeen 18:30; Na Fianna Og V Stradbally Parish Gaels
SATURDAY 5TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
“MW Hire” O’Moore Park 15:00; Stradbally v St Joseph’s
“LOETB” CoE 19:00; Ballylinan v Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
“MW Hire” O’Moore Park 17:00; Portlaoise v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Winners
Mountmellick 18:00; Clonaslee St Manmans v The Rock T. Kennedy
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Group A Round 3
Pairc Acragar 18:30; Mountmellick V Ballyfin Gaels
SUNDAY 6TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners
“MW Hire” O’Moore Park 14:00 ; Ballyroan Abbey v Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier
“MW Hire” O’Moore Park 16:00; Arles Killeen v Arles Kilcruise
“MW Hire” O’Moore Park 18:00; Killeshin v Courtwood
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Winners
Ratheniska 18:00; Portlaoise v Crettyard D. Cooney
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier
Stradbally 12:00; O’Dempsey’s v Timahoe E. Ward
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
Barrowhouse 12:00 ; Barrowhouse V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 2
Castletown 12:00; Castletown V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Group C Round 1
The Heath 11:30; The Heath V Rosenallis Johnnie Brennan
