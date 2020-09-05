WATCH: Geelong Cats pay emotional to tribute Zach Tuohy #touhhundred

Portlaoise native Zach Tuohy joins an illustrious group this weekend when he plays his 200th game of AFL over in Australia.

The Geelong Cats man is up there with the likes of Jim Stynes and Tadhg Kennelly when talking about the influence of Irish players in the AFL and the club have put together a special video for the occasion.

The multiple Laois Senior football title winner is a much loved figure both in Australia and in his native Laois and has to be one of the greatest sportsmen to ever come out of Laois.

The Zach Tuohy 200th Game Tribute ☘️ Hear from Zach's friends and family, thanks to @MorrisFinance #TuohHundred pic.twitter.com/ccdGu0rnV3

— Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) September 5, 2020

The club also got hold of Zach's brother to add a bit of humour to the occasion.