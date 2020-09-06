REPORT: O'Dempsey's get Intermediate championship hopes back on track

O’Dempsey’s rekindled their hopes of IFC glory while condemning Timahoe to a relegation battle after their IFC Qualifier clash in Stradbally on Sunday morning.

O’Dempsey’s 2-14

Timahoe 1-9

The Killenard men were full value for the win, outscoring Timahoe 1-8 to 0-3 in the second half, with the teams having been level at half-time. They were just too clinical on the day, with Timahoe struggling across the field.

In the early minutes, however, it had looked like Timahoe were going to dominate, as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead before O’Dempsey’s had a chance to draw breath. Colm Dunne hit the first from a 45, and then Brendan Quigley and Robbie Foyle added one each to see them three up after three minutes.

Liam Whelehan and Daithi Howlin settled O’Dempsey’s into the game before Mark O’Connell replied for Timahoe. Then came the game’s first goal chance, as Brendan Quigley won a penalty. Ruairí O’Connor stood up to take it, but Eugene Nolan made a brilliant save low to his left.

O’Dempsey’s took confidence from that reprieve and hit three on the trot to take the lead, but Timahoe finally got their goal after that. It was Quigley who got it, as he won a long ball into the penalty area and rounded Nolan before tapping to the net.

The water break followed and O’Dempsey’s took up the running then, getting a goal of their own from a good, low finish by Ciarán McManus. Howlin added a free for them but Sean Daly and Quigley pointed for Timahoe to leave the teams level at 1-6 each at half time.

O’Dempsey’s got the ideal start to the second half, as Daithí Howlin first pointed a free before his long ball into Darren Finlay saw the veteran punch the ball to the net.

Timahoe responded well as frees from Colm Dunne and Ruairí O’Connor got them back within two, but that was good as it got. They panicked looking for goals and wasted a number of easy point-scoring opportunities, and O’Dempsey’s punished them.

They tacked on seven points in the closing fifteen minutes with just one in reply from Timahoe, from Damien O’Connor, to see themselves safely through to a quarter-final date. For Timahoe, they now face a battle just to stay in the competition.

O'DEMPSEY'S

Scorers: Daithí Howlin 0-6 (0-5 frees), Darren Finlay 1-1, Ciarán McManus 1-1 (0-1 mark), Peter O'Leary 0-3 (0-1 free), Liam Whelehan 0-1, Derek Dunne 0-1, Sam Molloy 0-1.

Team: Eugene Nolan; Eoghan Fitzpatrick, Aidan McLernon, Tommy Kehoe; Paddy McCormack, Peter O'Leary, Richard Whelehan; Liam Whelehan, Derek Dunne; Jack Lennon, Ciarán McManus, Darren Finlay; Sam Molloy, Daithí Howlin, Eoghan Nerney. Subs: Eoin Finlay for Nerney (42 mins), Chris McCormack for L Whelehan (47 mins).

TIMAHOE

Scorers: Brendan Quigley 1-2, Colm Dunne 0-2 (0-1 45, 0-1 free), Sean Daly 0-1, Damien O'Connor 0-1, Mark O'Connell 0-1, Ruairí O'Connor 0-1 (free), Robbie Foyle 0-1.

Team: Eoin Culliton; Joe Foyle, Andy Daly, James Whelehan; Sean Daly, Damien O'Connor, Conor Whelehan; Sean Ramsbottom, Michael Kennedy; Mark O'Connell, Colm Dunne, James O'Connor; Ruairí O'Connor, Brendan Quigley, Robbie Foyle. Subs: Martin Bergin for R Foyle (41 mins), Joe O'Connor for James O'Connor (53 mins), Martin O'Connor for A Daly (53 mins), Colm Lalor for Kennedy (57 mins).

Referee: Eric Ward (Portarlington)