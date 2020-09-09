Laois Cricket club continue to improve facilities

There has been a huge amount of work carried out at Laois Cricket grounds, since they re- located.

It's sometimes easy to just think, the cricket club has moved to Stradbally now.

But when they first moved there, it was basically a sheep field owned by the club president, Thomas Cosby.

After a great deal of hard work by many, the work is complete.

They now have an artificial pitch, three grass pitches, a smooth outfield which is all properly fenced, changing rooms with decking and canopy, tea room with hardcore surround, electricity, machinery container, two lanes of practice nets, and the club are ever grateful for Napper Tandy's pub allowing us to use their facilities on match days.

The permanent nets have been part funded by the National lottery through the sports capital grant, but all of the money so generously donated in the form of raffle tickets has been used to fund this project, and everyone at the club wishes to thank all those who have kindly donated.

If anyone still wishes to buy raffle tickets, they can do so on the link below. https://www.cricketleinster.ie/news/your-club-your-province-grand-prize-raffle-for-2020

They are a very family orientated welcoming club, but because of the very necessary restrictions this year, cricket has been severely restricted this year.

On the field, the first team narrowly missed out on progression to the final stages of the middle cup, losing to Merrion in two very close matches.

The second team are very much still in the Whelan cup this year. Because of the new current restrictions, the club cannot unfortunately accommodate visitors or spectators on match days but if anyone wishes to visit on non match days, please contact the club and they will arrange it.

The grounds really are worth a visit if you can spare the time. The club hope to be playing until at least the end of September and hopefully by then, the most recent restrictions will be lifted.

The growing youth section has of course been adversely affected by the current crisis, but the club is looking good now on all levels. The club also wish to thank Mark Kavanagh for his very generous donation of a walk behind mower, this is really appreciated.



The club can be contacted on laoiscricketstradbally.com where you can find all the contact details of committee members.