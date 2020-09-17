Laois GAA confirm Senior hurling final to be played under lights as Football final moves to November

Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Laois Senior hurling final will be played on Saturday October 3rd under lights in O'Moore Park.

The semi finals are only down for decision six days earlier but with the Inter County season going ahead and the Laois hurlers taking on Dublin on the weekend of October 24/25, the decision has been made to hold the final on the first Saturday in October.

It will also serve as the first game at the venue to use the new floodlights. A few months back, Laois GAA began to the process of changing all the bulbs in the floodlights to LED lights as part of the overall biodiversity project.

Steps have been taken throughout the stadium to lower their carbon footprint and promote a 'green' stadium and the floodlights play a major role in that.

The whole project is near completion and the senior hurling final will be the showpiece fixture to kick it all off.

Meanwhile, Mr O'Neill also confirmed that the weekends lost due to the local lockdowns have proved very costly. Initial plans were afoot to have the football and hurling championships completed before the Inter County season kicked back in but now the Football semi finals and finals will not be played until Laois exit the championship with the month of November the most likely time frame for the senior football championship to be completed.

That will be hard on the clubs still involved as it will mean that they will have to ensure another break from competitive action before play resumes in November.

Round three and the quarter finals are set to go ahead but time will run out for the semis and final as Laois, along with having a Leinster championship campaign to prepare for, also have two league games against Westmeath and Fermanagh to play in October.