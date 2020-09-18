REPORT: Dowling hits the net twice as The Rock seal semi final spot

The Rock progressed to the Laois Intermediate football semi finals after an impressive 2-13 to 0-13-point victory over O’Dempseys on Friday night in Portarlington. The Rock were deserved winners on the night as they led from start to finish to progress following an entertaining but tight affair. Although the score line suggests a comfortable win, this was by no means comfortable for The Rock and O’Dempseys will rue a high wide count and simply ran out of steam towards the end.

Laois Intermediate Football Quarter Final

The Rock 2-13

O’Dempsey's 0-13

The game had a lively start and both teams attacked at pace. Aaron Dowling got the first score of the game from a free in the first minute, while O’Dempsey's responded through their own free taker Daithi Howlin two minutes later. Stephen Conroy and a wonderfully taken point, with the outside of his left from Stephen McDonald gave The Rock a two-point lead inside the first seven minutes. O’Depmsey's responded and scores from Howlin again and a fisted effort from Derek Dunne levelled proceedings as we headed for the first water break.

The Rock got their first goal of the game just before the water break. A beautiful dummy by Stephan McDonald and an equally impressive hand pass set Aaron Dowling through who coolly dispatched the ball to the back of the net. Daithi Howlin pulled a free back for O’Dempsey's as they trailed by two at the first water break.

The resumption after the water break had no effect on The Rock as they claimed the first two points of the second quarter through Stephen Conroy and Aaron Dowling. It was eight minutes later when O’Dempsey's responded through Sam Molloy. Stephen McDonald kicked two points deep into injury time of the first half for The Rock and while Darran Finlay fisted over for O’Dempsey's, they trailed by 1-7 to 0-6 at half time.

O’Dempsey's started much the brighter side in the second half and rallied the first three scores of the half, courtesy of Sam Molloy, Jack Lennon and a Daithi Howlin free. It was 11 minutes into the second half before The Rock managed to raise the white flag and this came from Aaron Dowling again following some good work by Anavil Storey. Another Aaron Dowling free and a long rage point from substitute Shane O’Connell kept The Rock in front by three at the second water break.

When Shane O’Connell kicked his second point of the night, it looked like The Rock would begin to dominate, however O’Depmsey's held firm and points from Liam Whelehan and a Daithi Howlin free kept two points between the sides as the game approached injury time.

The Rock ended O’Dempsey's hopes of a comeback in the 62nd minute. Tom McDonald was brought down inside the small rectangle and the referee Des Cooney pointed to the spot. Aaron Dowling made no mistake as his buried the ball into the right corner to leave The Rock five points ahead well into injury time. Aaron Dowling concluded his night and personal tally of 2-5 with the final score of the game to ensure The Rock progressed to the semi-finals, on a score line of 2-13 to 0-13.



The Rock

Aaron Dowling 2-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-2f), Stephen McDonald 0-3, Stephen Conroy, Shane O’Connell 0-2 each, David Murphy 0-1.

Team: Conor Allen; Ben Carroll, Kieran Conroy, Niall Dunne; Victor Oladupa, Conor Flynn, Anavil Storey; Daniel McRedmond, Sean Cullen; Wesley Bergin, Sean O’Neill, Stephen Conroy; Stephan McDonald, Aaron Dowling, Paul Allen. Subs: Shane O’Connell for Wesley Bergin (29 mins), David Murphy for Wesley Bergin (51 mins), Tom McDonald for Niall Dunne (55 mins), Ben Pedro for Paul Allen (60 mins).

O’Dempseys

Daithi Howlin: 0-6 (0-5f), Sam Molloy 0-2, Derek Dunne, Darran Finlay, Jack Lennon, Pat Maher, Liam Whelahan 0-1 each.

Team: Eugene Nolan; Eoghan Fitzpatrick, Aidan McEleron, Tommy Kehoe; Paddy McCormack, Peter O’Leary, Richard Whelehan; Liam Whelehan, Derek Dunne; Jack Lennon, Ciaran McManus, Darran Finlay; Sam Molloy, Daithi Howlin, Pat Maher. Subs: Eoin Finlay for Darran Finlay (52 mins).

Referee: Des Cooney.