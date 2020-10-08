Keegan's Dundalk set for major TV boost

Laois native and current Portlaoise AFC senior manager Shane Keegan has been a crucial cog in the Dundalk FC wheel as they navigated their way to the group stages of the Europa league last week.

The draw for the group stages was kind to them as they got their big draw in the form of Arsenal while games against Radid Vienna and Molde will be genuine chances for the League of Ireland club to pick up some points.

Keegan is the opposition analyst while the Rathdowney native is also on the coaching ticket at the club in what has been a frantic few months in the club.

With the League of Ireland ongoing, they will now have the group stages of the Europa league and it was announced this morning that all of Dundalk's games will be live on Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) as well as Virgin Media Sport.

Follow every kick, tackle and goal as the Lilywhite’s take on the pick of Europe, kicking off on Thursday, 22nd October at 5.30pm when they play Norwegian side Molde FC.

A full list of fixtures is below - all game will air on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.

Thursday 22 Oct

17:30 - Dundalk v Molde ​​

20:00 - Celtic v AC Milan

Thursday 29 Oct

20:00 - Arsenal v Dundalk

Thursday 5 Nov

17:55 - Rapid Vienna v Dundalk

20:00 - Celtic v Sparta Prague

Thursday 26 Nov

20:00 - Dundalk v Rapid Vienna

Thursday 3 Dec

20:00 - Molde v Dundalk

Thursday 10 Dec

17:55 - Dundalk v Arsenal

20:00 - Celtic v Lille