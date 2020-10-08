Keegan's Dundalk set for major TV boost
Football fans will be able to watch Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games free-to-air on Virgin Media Two
Shane Keegan (right) has been an integral part of Dundalk reaching the group stages of the Europa league
Laois native and current Portlaoise AFC senior manager Shane Keegan has been a crucial cog in the Dundalk FC wheel as they navigated their way to the group stages of the Europa league last week.
The draw for the group stages was kind to them as they got their big draw in the form of Arsenal while games against Radid Vienna and Molde will be genuine chances for the League of Ireland club to pick up some points.
Keegan is the opposition analyst while the Rathdowney native is also on the coaching ticket at the club in what has been a frantic few months in the club.
With the League of Ireland ongoing, they will now have the group stages of the Europa league and it was announced this morning that all of Dundalk's games will be live on Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) as well as Virgin Media Sport.
Follow every kick, tackle and goal as the Lilywhite’s take on the pick of Europe, kicking off on Thursday, 22nd October at 5.30pm when they play Norwegian side Molde FC.
A full list of fixtures is below - all game will air on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.
Thursday 22 Oct
17:30 - Dundalk v Molde
20:00 - Celtic v AC Milan
Thursday 29 Oct
20:00 - Arsenal v Dundalk
Thursday 5 Nov
17:55 - Rapid Vienna v Dundalk
20:00 - Celtic v Sparta Prague
Thursday 26 Nov
20:00 - Dundalk v Rapid Vienna
Thursday 3 Dec
20:00 - Molde v Dundalk
Thursday 10 Dec
17:55 - Dundalk v Arsenal
20:00 - Celtic v Lille
