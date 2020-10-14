Laois Cricket club win prestigious award

Cricket Leinster have announced that Laois Cricket Club has been awarded the Best Grounds Award (D5-18) for 2020 in recognition of the magnificent project undertaken over the past couple of years to create a top-class club cricket ground from scratch at The Abbey, behind Napper Tandy’s in the heart of Stradbally.

Everyone who has visited the new Laois home has remarked enthusiastically on the brilliant setting and facilities which have been established in such a short space of time based on the unstinting and dedicated efforts of groundsmen, administrators and everyone involved with the ever evolving club.

The work at Laois cricket club is a model for anyone looking to establish a club ground and associated facilities.