BREAKING: Laois hurlers set for the big stage in Leinster championship opener

The Leinster senior hurling quarter final clash between Laois and Dublin will take place in Croke Park on Saturday week, October 24th at 6pm.

The game will be live on Sky Sports with sources confirming to the Leinster Express today that the match will take place in Croke Park.

Laois famously got the better of The Dubs in last year's championship in O'Moore Park while they also enjoyed a memorable day in Croke Park beating Westmeath to win the Joe McDonagh cup.

That Joe McDonagh cup win was the first of two outings at HQ last year as an All Ireland quarter final clash with Tipperary brought the curtain down on a hugely encouraging first year in charge for manager Eddie Brennan.

It will be a different experience this time around with no supporters permitted to attend but with the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports, supporters won't miss any of the action.

Sky Sports have also confirmed that they will show all their championship matches on Sky Sports Mix which is a channel that comes on the basic Sky package and a Sky Sports subscription won't be needed to view the games.