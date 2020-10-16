RTE unveil their line up for GAA coverage

In a year like no other, RTÉ Sport will bring fans more live GAA Championship action than ever before, across television, radio and online. Coverage will include 20 games on the Sunday Game Live and 16 games available in Ireland through GAAGO, building to the All Ireland Football Final on December 19, taking place under lights in Croke Park.

RTÉ Sport will bring you action from all four provinces over the next two months, beginning with the return of the Allianz Football League this Saturday as Armagh host Roscommon in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday GAA Live (Saturday 17 October, 5.15pm on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) and then the first of the championship action with the Munster Senior Hurling quarter-final meeting of Clare and Limerick in Thurles (The Sunday Game Live, Sunday 25 October, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player).

RTÉ’s unrivalled GAA football and hurling panels will keep fans informed and entertained, with Cora Staunton, Eamon Fitzmaurice and Micheál Donoghue joining a formidable line-up including Brid Stack, Oisin McConville, Tomás Ó Sé, Kevin McStay, Denise Masterson, Ciaran Whelan, Valerie Mulcahy, Ursula Jacob, Brendan Cummins, John Mullane, Brian Carroll, Anne Marie Hayes, Shane McGrath, Anthony Daly, Jackie Tyrrell, Donal Óg Cusack, Henry Shefflin, Colm Cooper, Colm O’Rourke, Pat Spillane, Tomás Mulcahy, Michael Duignan, Derek McGrath, Seán Cavanagh, Bernard Flynn, Eamon O’Hara and Aidan O’Rourke.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ, says:

“If the public health situation allows, RTÉ Sport will produce more live games this year than ever before, across television, radio and online, in addition to working with our partners in GAAGO to ensure supporters have access to our national games in an exceptional year.

"Bringing additional games to the public during this uncertain time is core to RTÉ’s public service remit, and we look forward to working with BBC Northern Ireland to ensure the maximum number of games are made available to the audience.”

Details include

20 live games on RTÉ One, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

12 live Championship games streamed on GAAGO

4 live games on the RTÉ News channel

All live games also available on-demand on RTÉ Player, alongside additional clips and extras for each game.

Exclusive national coverage of every match in both codes on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport

Camogie quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with Championship highlights on the Sunday Game

16 live Allianz Leagues games streamed on GAAGO

Live TV coverage of the Joe McDonagh Cup final for the first time on the Sunday Game Live

60 live games across football and hurling on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Across its digital platforms, RTÉ Sport will have coverage of every moment of the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships, with reporters at every single game

Live updates on every score via rte.ie/sport and the RTÉ News Now app.



RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

The Sunday Game Live will see Joanne Cantwell anchoring a comprehensive package of 20 live games in High Definition, across this summer’s GAA Championships starting with Clare v Limerick on Sunday 25 October. Des Cahill will return that evening with the first Sunday Game evening highlights show of the year.

RTÉ will once again be providing Irish Language commentary in both football and hurling for this year's Championship, your commentary team of Garry MacDonncha, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Pat Fleury will be bringing you all the action from November onwards.



RTÉ Radio 1 & RTÉ 2FM

RTÉ Radio will this winter offer the very best action in hurling and football with a comprehensive range of commentary and analysis right through the GAA Championships. RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport which are the two most popular sports programmes on Irish radio (source JNLR).

The action begins this weekend on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport with Allianz National football and hurling coverage including Monaghan v Kerry, Dublin v Meath, Galway v Mayo and Donegal v Tyrone in football.

Our team of commentators will include Pauric Lodge, Brian Carthy, Ger Canning and Darragh Maloney as well as our GAA correspondents, Marty Morrissey and Brian Carthy who will be around the country in the RTÉ Radio 1 Roadcaster.

In addition to all the live action, Brian Carthy’s magazine programme, The Championship, returns to RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday nights at 10pm.

Stay with RTÉ Radio 1 for bulletins throughout the day on Morning Ireland, bulletins on News at One and regular preview material on Drivetime. Each programme will also have all the breaking news as it happens with extensive analysis and debate featuring also on RTÉ 2fm’s daily sports programme, Game On.

RTÉ.ie

RTÉ.ie/sport will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage. Follow every game via our match trackers and live score service on RTÉ.ie/sport and the RTÉ News App, while keeping up to date on the latest news and staying informed with the best columnists in the business.

RTÉ Player will offer live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.

You can also watch the Sunday Game and Sunday Game Live on the RTÉ Player, on catch-up while the Sunday Game Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts will bring you the best of the panel discussions and analysis, as well as all the behind the scenes fun and games.

All this, as well as the RTÉ GAA Podcast, our interactive Facebook Lives and newly expanded analysis tools, which will provide the best reviews and previews of the Gaelic football and hurling action.



RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will have live commentary, reporting and analysis of the Championship across its sports programmes, and will broadcast up to 40 football matches, and more than 20 hurling games.

Analysts will include players, former players, managers and former managers including Dara Ó Cinnéide, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, Tomás Ó Flatharta, Joe Connolly, Cathal Moore, Pat Fleury, Gary Brennan, Stephen Joyce and Charlie Vernon.

The weekend sports schedule is Spórt an tSathairn at 2 pm on Saturdays and Reacaireacht an Tráthnóna at 7 pm for evening fixtures. On Sundays, Spórt an Lae is broadcast from 1.50 pm.

GAAGO

Previously available outside of Ireland only, GAAGO, a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ, will for the first time allow GAA fans at home to stream inter-county GAA games live or on demand including the conclusion of the Allianz National Leagues as well as 16 Championship games. Images will be sent to desks by Sportsfile on behalf of RTÉ

The Sunday Game Live and The Saturday Game Live fixtures

OCT 25 MSHC - CLARE V LIMERICK - 3.45pm - Thurles -

OCT 31 LSHC - WEXFORD V GALWAY - 6.15pm Venue TBC

NOV 1 USFC - DONEGAL V TYRONE - 1.30pm

MSHC - TIPPERARY V LIMERICK/CLARE - 4pm Venue TBC

NOV 8 CSFC - ROSCOMMON/LONDON V MAYO/LEITRIM 1.30pm

MSFC CORK V KERRY - 4pm - Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork -

NOV 14 CAMOGIE QUARTER FINALS - THURLES

NOV 14 LSHC - LEINSTER HURLING FINAL - 6.15 Croke Park -

NOV 15 CSFC - CONNACHT FOOTBALL FINAL - 1.30

MSHC - MUNSTER HURLING FINAL - 4pm -

NOV 21 HURLING 1/4 FINAL - 1.15pm

LEINSTER FOOTBALL FINAL -

NOV 22 MUNSTER FOOTBALL FINAL - 1.30pm

ULSTER FOOTBALL FINAL - 4pm

NOV 28 CAMOGIE 1/2 Finals -

NOV 28 All-IRELAND HURLING SEMI-FINAL 6PM

NOV 29 ALL -IRELAND HURLING SEMI-FINAL 3.30PM

DEC 5 ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL 6PM

DEC 6 ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL 3.30PM

DEC 12 ALL IRELAND CAMOGIE FINAL TIME TBC

DEC 13 JOE MCDONAGH CUP FINAL 1PM CROKE PARK

ALL -IRELAND HURLING FINAL 3.30PM CROKE PARK

DEC 19 ALL -IRELAND FOOTBALL FINAL 5PM CROKE PARK