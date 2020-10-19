Brennan not giving up hope on Kavanagh fitness

Laois take on Dublin this Saturday in Croke Park in the first round of the Leinster Senior hurling championship and the O'Moore County are sweating over the fitness of one of their key forwards.

Rathdowney Errill's Mark Kavanagh picked up a shoulder injury while on club duty last month and remains hampered by the injury. One of the top forwards in the County, it would be a massive boost to have him available.

While still a major doubt for the game, Laois boss has told the Leinster Express that Kavanagh will be given as much time as possible before the big game on Saturday night.

“It looks highly unlikely but you keep the door open for everybody. The physios have done a good bit of work with him and we just have to wait and see.

“He is nowhere near full match fitness and that's the concern really. He has had a couple of big injuries but we had a situation with him before in the run up to the McDonagh final and it didn't bother Mark too much but we will just have to wait and see.

“One way or another, we will have 26 lads ready to go on Saturday evening. You would love your full compliment but we will just have to wait and see.

“We have the usual bangs and belts but at this stage it's just if something flares up on the illness front.

"The Covid situation could have a big bearing on things but it is also the time of year when lads pick up colds and flu so you are just saying to lads to keep themselves right this week and wrap up for the few nights in training.

“This week is all about getting the housekeeping right. The heavy lifting is done and we are looking forward to it now.”

The game will be live on Sky Sports and available on their Sky Sports Mix channel which comes with the basic Sky pack meaning you don't have to have a Sky Sports subscription to view the game.