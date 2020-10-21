BREAKING: Laois GAA confirm U20 game goes ahead tonight

Laois GAA have confirmed to the Leinster Express that tonight's Leinster U20 hurling championship game against Carlow in O'Moore Park will go ahead.

Questions marks were hanging over the game late last night and this morning as it emerged that under the new Level 5 restrictions, only Senior Inter County games are permitted to go ahead after midnight tonight.

While tonight's opening round game will go ahead, the remainder of the championship is likely to now be put on hold although the GAA are still awaiting clarification on that.

The winners were due to take on Galway next week in the next round while the Laois minor footballers were due to get their campaign up and running next Wednesday in O'Moore Park against Carlow.

That game is now in serious doubt and looks set to be postponed once the GAA get the clarification they are after.

It is the latest in a long line of uncertainty following the Government's announcement of latest restrictions.

The likes of Golf clubs are still none the wiser if they are to be shut down at midnight tonight with some sources saying they will be shut and others claiming that they will be able to remain open but with added restrictions.

Today should clear up a lot of things for sport in general.

READ ALSO: Laois name team for U20 hurling clash