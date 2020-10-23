Brennan names Laois team to take on the Dubs

Laois senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has named his starting team for their clash with Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The game will throw in at 6pm and will be live on Sky Sports Mix and it is a repeat of that epic game in Portlaoise last year when Laois famously got the better of the fancied Dubs.

They will have their work cut out to beat them again and their panel has been hit with injuries and players been close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

Nevertheless, the team that will take to the field has been named with Enda Rowland Captaining the side from the goals.

There will be three debutants in the Laois ranks tomorrow evening with Ronan Broderick, Fiachra C Fennell and James Keyes all making their first leap into championship hurling.

The returning pair of Sean Downey and Stephen 'Picky' Maher both start the game with Downey named at full back and Maher at top of the left.

Ross King will lead the forward line from full forward while last year's Captain Paddy Purcell is a familiar face in the middle of the field.

Speaking during the week, Eddie Brennan was excited by the challenge but was expecting a hefty challenge from a Dublin team that were badly burnt last year. Click here to read the thoughts of Eddie Brennan.

The Laois team in full is as follows;