Former Laois footballer and local business owner calls on consumers to #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Former Laois footballer and current Emo GAA stalwart Darren Strong has rowed in behind the Leinster Express campaign to urge people to shop local and support businesses in Laois in these difficult times.

Darren Strong is also the CEO of DS Sports who provide top of the range sports gear to sports clubs and the general public. Based in Emo, his own business has seen a decline in business and he is urging all Laois people to shop local to help local businesses stay going.

“Personally we have been affected by Covid 19 as have so many other local businesses regardless of their size. We are fortunate enough to have apparel in stock that we have put on sale just to keep some form of income coming in but there are many businesses that aren’t in a similar position to us and are really feeling the pinch.

“During these uncertain times we really need to support local to help us get through this. We have been hit financially due to restrictions and precautious measures as have many other small businesses so now more than ever we need people in our community to shop local and help support our own.

“We can’t expect to expand or even get through this if we can’t rely on the support of our own.”

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. Click here for more