Laois learn opponents in restructured Camogie championship

Laois got their Intermediate Camogie championship up and running last weekend with a big win over Kildare but the remainder of the championship was thrown into chaos as the Camogie Association decided that, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the championship would proceed but with a smaller pool of counties taking part.

They decided that the likes of Cork, Kilkenny, Galway, Dublin and other Counties who already had a senior team and were entering their second team in the Intermediate championship would be axed meaning a complete overhaul of the structure of the championship.

Up until Wednesday Laois still didn't know if they would be playing this weekend but that has since been cleared up with the O'Moore Ladies now having the weekend off before facing into Down on the 7th of November.

Should they win that, they will move straight into a championship semi final on the 21st of November but if they come up short against Down, they are still in the championship and will instead go into the quarter finals to take on the winner of Carlow v Kerry/Meath for a second chance at making the semi finals.

