Draw made for hurling qualifiers as Laois look up against it

The draw for the All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers was made this morning on RTE Radio and Laois have been handed a tough assignment as they look to keep their championship interests alive.

Laois will square up to Clare who were beaten by Limerick in the Munster quarter final and the game will be played at a neutral venue this weekend

Brian Lohan and Eddie Brennan had many a battle in their playing days and they will know look to guide their respective teams into the next round.

They are now in last chance saloon and a defeat at the weekend would bring the curtain down on their year. The game is down for either Saturday or Sunday and supporters will at least be hoping that it doesn't clash with the footballers Leinster quarter final clash away to Longford on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The draw in full is as follows and the times, dates and venues set to be confirmed later this afternoon.

Dublin v Cork

Laois v Clare

Tipperary and Wexford have byes to round 2