Laois Sports Partnership receive funding boost

The Laois Sports Partnership has received a welcome funding boost this week with over 100,000 euro being allocated to the Laois body.

In total, 112, 370.23 euro has been given in funding with the monies to be split across two different areas.

€46,570.23 has been allocated to Laois Sports Partnership under the Laois Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme while €65,800 has been allocated to Laois Sports Partnership under the Local Sports Partnerships & Participation Sports Innovation Projects.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister of State of the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming T.D commented;

“I know Laois Sports Partnership will be pleased with the announcement to assist them as the sports sector has been significantly impacted by the various COVID19 restrictions imposed since March of this year.”