Your weekly Laois Sporting digest

RATHDOWNEY BALL ALLEY CLUB

Design a Crest Competition

Design our crest for Rathdowney Ball Alley Club. We are looking for you to enter our competition & you can win a full years membership for you & your family.

We would like for the crest to have the name Rathdowney Ball Alley Club or initials on it, any colour, shape or design you wish to use (see templates on our Facebook page). Competition will run for 2 weeks.

Send your entries to louisefitzpatrick87@yahoo.ie or message us on facebook

ST ABBAN'S AC

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training can continue under Covid Level 5 guidelines. This applies to anybody who attends primary or secondary school. However, training can only continue if we can ensure safety for all members.

To that effect we would appreciate everyone's full support in adhering to below guidelines.

Juvenile Training Guidelines;

- Covid19 declaration form and reservation procedure must be completed in advance of training (no later than 5pm) https://membership.athleticsireland.ie /reservation.html

- Level 5 Covid guidance allows parents/guardians an exception to travel greater than 5km to take school aged children to permitted training. https://www.athleticsireland.ie/.../ coronavirus-covid-19.../

- No training will take place indoors. Dress appropriately for conditions. Bring your own water, change of gear etc.

- Training for all groups will be outdoors only in groups of 15.

Please bring hand gel to be used before and directly after traininG.

Elite/Professional Athletes

Any senior athlete who falls into the elite/professional categories can continue to train as normal. Coaches and athletes who qualify under the criteria have been advised.

Fit4Life

Unfortunately, we have no other choice but to once more cancel Fit4Life training according to Covid regulations.

Individual Training

All club members who do not fall under Points 1 or 2 are welcome to use the track for individual training at any time outside of official club training times (Tuesday and Friday nights).

Track lights will be turned on at the following times to provide a safe space for individual training; Monday 7:30 - 8:30 & Wednesday 7:30 - 8:30.

Individual Training Guidelines;

- Covid19 declaration form and reservation procedure must be completed in advance of training.

https://membership.athleticsireland.ie /reservation.html

- Level 5 Covid guidance you must be with in 5km of the St Abban’s A.C track to use the facilities.

- No training will take place indoors.

- Individual training only.

Please bring hand gel to be used before and directly after training.

THE ROCK GAA

Lotto

Jackpot €6,700 1,6,18,21, no winner. Five -€20 winners - Sean Doyle, Aoife Connolly, Noel Hibbitts, Patrick Shaes, Noreen Savage. Next week jackpot €6,800.

STRADBALLY PARISH MARATHON CHALLENGE

Can you run or walk or cycle a kilometre? Can you spare some time on Saturday, December 19, 2020, Be a part of the marathon challenge. Run, walk or cycle some or all on race day. Help raise a few bob for our clubs. Total distance 42,195km, target time between 4.5 and 5 hours. 5 races in 1 – 5 races in one.

From Vicarstown to Parkrun, start 9.30am, finish 10.02 am, 5km, Club Oughaval.

From Parkrun to Sylvester Phelans Shop, start 10.02am, finish 10.45am, 7km, Club Oughaval.

From Stradbally to Timahoe GAA Pitch, start 10.45am and finish 11.50am, 10km, Club Timahoe.

From Timahoe to Stradbally GAA, start 11.50am and finish 12.55pm,10km, Club, Club Stradbally.

From Stradbally to Annanough, start 12.55pm, finish 2pm, 10km, Club Annanough.

LAOIS SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Free online 6-week True Transformation programme for Men aged 45+. We have a fantastic opportunity if you are a male living in Laois aged 45 years who would like to become healthier and fitter after 6 weeks. We are thrilled to promote this supporting Sport Ireland campaign for Men over 45.

We are absolutely delighted that we will be starting our Online 6-week True Transformation programme on Tuesday, November 3.

This programme is funded by the HSE and delivered by our experts True Fitness, so places on this course are free for participants.

Please email: info@truefitness.ie if you would like to join us on this programme. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, so please book in with us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

ROSENALLIS GAA

We have very exciting news, our annual auction is here but with a difference. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be holding our auction online this year. More information to come over the coming days.

Auction from Monday 16 to Sunday 22 November for auction details please contact Carmel Dunne 0871373209 Paul Lynch 0876224701 John Lalor 0862396875.