Laois Africa support group joins forces with Portlaoise AFC

The Laois Africa Support group is to work with Portlaoise AFC to promote community inclusivity, encouraging the African community to come and play and train and to learn all about coaching.

Community spirit is high on both the Laois Africa support group (LASG) and Portlaoise AFC's agenda and it a true sign that community spirit is alive and well in Portlaoise.

Bolaji Adeyanju is Chairman of the LASG and he has been delighted with the soccer club reaching out to group and insists that it is a massive step forward.

"This is a really positive event, it is the kind of support we need. It shows that we are one community and everyone is welcome. We are delighted the club reached out to us, it is amazing. It shows that people in Laois are stronger together and can achieve more together,” explained Mr Adeyanju.

New jersey's and signage that will sport the LASG logo will be officially launched at Rossleighan Park on Saturday at 2pm as both organisations mark the support they have pledged to each other.