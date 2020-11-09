Laois trio make GAA's team of the week

Three Laois players have made the GAA.ie teams of the week. The teams were announced on Monday morning and after a huge weekend of Gaelic Games, Laois have two representatives on the hurling team and one on the football team.

Goalkeeper Enda Rowland, who pulled off two massive saves in their defeat to Clare on Saturday takes the keepers' spot on the hurling team while sharpshooter Mark Kavanagh is also included despite their narrow loss to Clare.

On the football front, Niall Corbet makes it a goalkeeper double for Laois as his pair of saves early in the second half helped Laois to a two-point win over Longford on Sunday.

The full teams of the week are below;

Who impressed during an important few days of hurling action? #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 9, 2020