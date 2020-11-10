Portlaoise AFC and Laois African support group strike up partnership

Saturday was a great day for Portlaoise AFC and the Laois African support group. With all the negative news throughout the summer involving young people and racism, the aforementioned clubs have come together for a positive story on the issue.

Rossleighan Park in Portlaoise is a hive of activity any evening of the week or Saturday morning, girls and boys of different colour, traditions and cultures playing ball, mixing, making friends and having fun, no questions asked or needed.

The coaches and volunteers play a big part in the inviting experience. Last Saturday, training tops and a sign at their grounds with the Laois African support group (LASG) logo were unveiled.

The club would like to thank coaches, volunteers, players and parents for all their support with the initiative with the parents in particular fully backing the idea and paid for the tops with the Laois African logo.

June Brady who sponsored the sign on a day she was having to close for six weeks due to Covid and her generosity is greatly appreciated at the club.

James McCormack took the pictures on the day as two community groups came together as one with a superb display of community spirit.

Bolaji Adeyanju is Chairman of the LASG and he has been delighted with the soccer club reaching out to group and insists that it is a massive step forward.

"This is a really positive event, it is the kind of support we need. It shows that we are one community and everyone is welcome.

“We are delighted the club reached out to us, it is amazing. It shows that people in Laois are stronger together and can achieve more together,” explained Mr Adeyanju.