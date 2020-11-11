The Semi Final Vault: Dublin demolish Laois to reach 2006 Leinster final

Laois supporters will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself on Sunday as 14 years ago, Laois players, management and supporters were left stunned in Croke Park as a rampant Dublin caught fire and did a demolition job on a Laois team that never got to the pitch of the game.

2006 Leinster Senior Football Semi Final

Dublin 3-17

Laois 0-12.

It was a day to forget and a real low point in the memories of some of the best footballers ever to play for Laois. Mick O'Dwyer was in charge and he was heavily criticised afterwards for a lack of game plan and direction in the team.

Laois actually led by a point after 22 minutes and there was no real signs of collapse but a double sucker punch was about to arrive.

Tomas Quinn grabbed the first of his two goals while soon after, Padraig Clancy got injured and things suddenly began to change.

Laois didn't fold altogether and got it back to a one point game but five points in six minutes left Dublin leading 1-9 to 0-6 at half time.

Dublin hit 1-4 without reply in the second half and with that went the match for Laois and there was no way back.

The morning after in the Irish Independent, the line "Not only were the Sky Blues in full bloom, but they were so clinical in the second half — notching 2-7 from play — that they hinted an All Ireland might be about to flower on the banks of the Liffey" appeared and while that wouldn't come to fruition, it was an indication of how good they were in that second half.

In his column in the same paper, the late Eugene McGee gave his stark assessment of Laois.

"As the game wore on, Laois totally lost their way in all areas of the pitch and in the second half they were reduced to a few one-man shows of defiance from people like Beano McDonald, Tom Kelly and Darren Rooney. This Laois team has produced some marvellous exhibitions of football under Mick O’Dwyer but one Leinster title is poor reward for all that. It has been obvious for a long time that the Laois team overall lacked a physical presence: it is too easy to shove them around, and this was certainly the case yesterday as Dublin players just brushed aside their opponents in the race for possession."

14 years on and a 3-17 to 0-12 result this Sunday in Croke Park would be seen by many as true to form. Depending on your bookie of choice, Dublin are seen as anywhere from 14 to 17 points favourites to do another demolition job.

You would be hoping for more of a cohesive and structured effort from the Laois men this Sunday.

The teams and scorers from that day in June 2006 are as follows;

LAOIS

SCORERS: Brian McDonald 0-4, Ross Munnelly 0-3 (0-1 free), Chris Conway 0-2, Brian McCormack, Darren Rooney and Donie Brennan 0-1 each.

TEAM: Fergal Byron; Aidan Fennelly, Cathal Ryan, Padraig McMahon; Darren Rooney, Tom Kelly, Joe Higgins; Padraig Clancy, Noel Garvan; Ross Munnelly, Chris Conway, Billy Sheehan; Donie Brennan, Paul Lawlor, Brian McDonald. Subs: Brendan Quigley for Padraig Clancy inj, Rory Stapleton for Aidan Fennelly, Gary Kavanagh for Chris Conway, David Murphy for Billy Sheehan, Brian McCormack for Ross Munnelly.

DUBLIN

SCORERS: Tomas Quinn 2-3 (0-2 frees), Ray Cosgrove 1-3, Conal Keaney 0-5 (0-2 frees), Alan Brogan and David O'Callaghan 0-2 each, Paul Casey and Kevin Bonner 0-1 each.

TEAM: Stephen Cluxton; David Henry, Barry Cahill, Paul Griffin; Paul Casey, Bryan Cullen, Coman Goggins; Ciaran Whelan, Shane Ryan; Kevin Bonner, Jason Sherlock, Ray Cosgrove; Alan Brogan, Conal Keaney, Tomas Quinn. Subs: Declan Lally for Kevin Bonner, David O'Callaghan for Jason Sherlock, Senan Connell for Ray Cosgrove, Mark Vaughan for Coman Goggins.