Make or break for Laois Camogie in quarter final clash with Kerry

Sunday is massive day for both the Laois Ladies football and Camogie teams as they enter into their respective games knowing anything other than a win will end their interest in the championship.

The All Ireland Intermediate Camogie championship is where its at for Laois and having lost out to Down last weekend for a chance to move straight to a semi final, they must now get over Kerry on Sunday in a bid to make the semi finals the long way around.

Sunday's quarter final with the Kingdom throws in at The Ragg in Tipperary at 1.30pm and it will pit two teams in last chance saloon.

Laois have beaten Kildare and lost to Down so far in the condensed championship. The second string teams of Counties already in the senior championship were taken out of the championship in a bid to speed it up and no one wants to finish up for the year having played just three games.

While they put in an excellent second half showing against Kildare to cruise to victory, they met a different animal against Down but they go into Sunday's game knowing exactly the standard they have to get too.

Kirsten Keenan has been in free scoring form up front while Sarah Cuddy and Jade Bergin are players that they will need at the top of their game.

Kerry lost out to Meath in the opening round but got the better of Carlow in a tight to book their quarter final spot.

Should they get the better of Kerry, they will play their nemesis from the last round, Down in the All Ireland semi final on Saturday week the 21st of November.