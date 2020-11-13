Portlaoise Rugby Club launch ‘Give it a “try” for girls

Portlaoise Rugby Club have launched details of their ‘Give it a “try” for Girls’. The purpose of this initiative is to encourage more girls to try out rugby as a sport.

Mr Philip Bradley, PRFC President said: ‘We are delighted to be launching this ‘Give it a Try for Girls’ initiative. Women’s rugby has continued to thrive at our club and of course we are also very proud to have the likes of international players Alison Miller and Emma Hooban, who are also former members and players of Portlaoise Rugby Club’ concluded Mr Bradley.

Any females aged from 6-18years interested in trying out rugby can do so by simply turning up to the Portlaoise Rugby Club in Togher, Portlaoise (R32YY89) next Tuesday, 17th November. The free session will commence at 6.45pm.

People can contact Philip Bradley at 0872043703 with any further queries.