Funding boost for Mountmellick Angling Project

Mountmellick Angling club has been boosted as they were the sole Laois Angling project to be granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland supported by the Dormant Account Fund in 2020.

A total of 35 “Angling for All” projects have been granted funding to the tune of €140,000 to support initiatives from groups in Ireland that are engaged in novice angling.

Applications were welcomed from any group in Ireland that is engaged in developing novice angling, for expenditure on projects and to support with governance, education and safety. The “Angling for All” fund is financially supporting 35 projects across Ireland to invest in PPE, angling equipment, governance and safety training, fish stocking and shelters, with a view to increase the numbers of novice anglers.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said:

“The “Angling for All” fund has been oversubscribed reflecting the interest there is in angling countrywide. This financial investment of €140,000 will support the angling community directly to help make angling an accessible sport to novice angler of all backgrounds and abilities.

"The fund seeks to break down proven barriers to entering the sport and aims to improve governance, education and safety within angling stakeholder organisations”.

For a full list of projects and initiatives receiving funding, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/afa.