Brennan and Laois County Board engage in positive talks

Laois senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan and the Laois County Board are believed to have held a very positive meeting on Tuesday night.

Brennan, who has two years done at the helm was due for review but that process was made trickier last week when an off the record conversation between Eddie Brennan and GAA Hour podcast host Colm Parkinson was accidently aired. The conversation heard Brennan criticise members of the county board and now they did their business.

Laois GAA met last week to discuss the matter but didn't comment before meeting with Brennan on Tuesday night.

While none of the parties involved are commenting on the matter, the Leinster Express understands that the meeting was very positive and productive while they will be meeting again this week and perhaps next week also.

There is a lot to discuss between on the field and off the field matters and it was always unlikely that it all the sorted out with one meeting.