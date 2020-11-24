BREAKING: Eddie Brennan has stepped down as Laois hurling boss

Laois GAA is reeling this afternoon as Eddie Brennan and his backroom team have stepped down.

The Kilkenny native had been in charge of Laois for two years and was under going a review with a sub-committee in the last week but Laois GAA have confirmed that Brennan is stepping down and not looking for re-appointment for 2021.

The news is a massive blow and comes in the wake of a turbulent couple of weeks. Brennan's off the record chat with GAA Hour podcast host Colm Parkinson was in the news and in that chat, Brennan was highly critical of the County Board and how things were done in the County.

A statement from the management read;

“On behalf of the Laois senior hurling management team, I wish to inform you we will be stepping down and not going forward for 2021 season.

“We would like to thank all persons concerned that we worked with over the last two years and in particular the players who gave us great efforts and dedication.

“We would like to wish everybody associated with Laois GAA the best in the future and wish them every success.

“Eddie Brennan, Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald.”

A statement from the Laois County Board read;

“Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing Management team has decided not to commit for 2021. Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall & Tommy for their dedication and excellent work for the past 2 years.

“Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment.”