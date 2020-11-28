Laois GAA select Committee to find next hurling boss

Laois GAA have got the ball rolling in their quest to find a new senior hurling manager.

Eddie Brennan and his management team stepped down earlier this week after two years in charge bringing the curtain down on a successful couple of the years for the O'Moore County.

A Joe McDonagh cup win, their Leinster championship and National league division one status maintained gathered with a monumental win over Dublin and running Clare to within a point this year means that the vacant managers job is an attractive one.

The County Board have got the ball rolling and have picked a three person committee to front up the search for Brennan's successor.

While there has been no confirmation from the County Board, sources close to the Leinster Express confirmed that the committee will be headed up by former Laois and current Ballinakill hurler, Eamon Jackman

Jackman served on the sub-committee that recommended Eddie Brennan two years ago and is a well respected figure in the Laois hurling world.

They will be hoping to hit the ground running and get their man as soon as possible with the National hurling league set to begin in February next year.

