Sports Capital Grant applications now open for Laois clubs

A new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme is opening for applications on 11th December.

In this new round of funding, there is €40m available to Clubs and Organisations around the country. The scheme is open to any not-for-profit sports club, community group or local authority. Schools may also apply jointly with a sports club.

The scheme covers things like artificial sports pitches, pitch drainage, floodlighting, ball-stop netting, improvements to dressing rooms and non-personal sports equipment. If you are interested in applying, the first step is to register on the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport online application system - OSCAR. This can be accessed on www.gov.ie/sportscapital.

It’s a straightforward process just requiring a tax registration number and some basic details.

If you have submitted an application to the programme before, you will already be registered so there is no need to register again.

The online system will begin accepting applications from the 11th December until the 12th February 2021.

“I recommend you go to gov.ie/sportscapital and download the guide to making an application and get working on a project that can really deliver for your community and best of luck with your application,” commented Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State