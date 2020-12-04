BREAKING: Cheddar Plunkett set for return as Laois Senior hurling manager

Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett is set for a sensational return as Laois senior hurling manager. The former Laois hurler and manager was in charge of the O'Moore County from late 2012 to 2016 enjoying four seasons in charge.

Now he will fill the void left by Eddie Brennan and his management team who stepped down 10 days ago.

Plunkett has been involved with teams ever since leaving the Laois job with his latest job seeing him lead James Stephens of Kilkenny to a County final only to be pipped by the All Ireland champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Portlaoise man will be a popular appointment both with supporters and players alike and will look to rekindle some of that spirit and performance levels that he oversaw in his last tenure.

Cheddar Plunkett looked set to take up the managers job with the famous Birr club over in Offaly before the possibility of a return to the Laois job emerged.

A pround and passionate Laois man, you can expect no stone to be left un-turned in his quest to keep pushing Laois hurling up the ladder

He will have to be ratified by Laois GAA County Board in the next few days but he is the recommendation from the three man committee set up to find a new manager which was fronted by Ballinakill's Eamon Jackman.

More to follow