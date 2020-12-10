Laois Swimming Pools secure Covid support package

Swimming pools and leisure centres have been badly effected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic but there was some good news for them this week.

Laois/Offaly TD, Deputy Charlie Flanagan has received confirmation that swimming pools across the constituency are to benefit from Government Covid support package for swimming pool operators across the country.

Speaking earlier this week, Deputy Flanagan said:

“Swimming pools provide a vital resource for communities across Laois/Offaly. This year has been particularly difficult for swimming pool operators who were severely affected by the Pandemic.

"Swimming pool operators continue to face many challenges such as reduced capacities and today’s funding announced today will provide a level of financial stability to operators across the constituency.”

Recipients of grants are outlined below

Aura Tullamore Leisure Centre - €10,653

Club Vitae Maldron Hotel Portlaoise - €9,966

Portlaoise Leisure Centre - €11,856

Portarlington Leisure Centre - €11,168

Midlands Park hotel Leisure Club and Gym - €9,794