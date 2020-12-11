Teams, Time and TV: All you need to know for Laois v Galway in the U20 Hurling championship

It will be Friday night lights for the U20 hurlers of Laois and Galway on Friday night as the battle in the Leinster U20 Hurling Quarter final but unfortunately, there will be no supporters allowed to attend the game.

It is an uncertain time for all involved but here is a run down of all you need to know about the game and how to find the best coverage.

THE TEAMS

Both sides have named their teams for the clash that is finally getting to go ahead following the easing of restrictions earlier this month.

Laois show three changes to the team that beat Carlow 1-15 to 0-15 in the opening round.

Starting on Friday night are Ciaran Burke (The Harps), John Maher (Rosenallis) and James Duggan (The Harps) while making way from that win over Carlow is the trio of Conor Cosgrove (Rosenallis), James Duggan (The Harps) and Liam Delaney (Camross).

Galway are a bit of an unknown but any team that comes out from the Tribesmen at this level, especially under Jeffrey Lynskey, are a team to be taken very seriously.

U20 Hurling Manager Enda Lyons has announced his team to take on Galway in The Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Qtr Final



Unfortunately due to restrictions our fans won't be able to attend but you will be able to watch the game live with thanks to @SportTG4 on YouTube pic.twitter.com/AU9YhXmrul

— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) December 9, 2020

‼️ U20 Hurling Team News‼️@Galway_GAA U20 team to face @CLGLaois in the @BordGaisEnergy Leinster Championship Quarter Final on Friday 11th December announced ⬇️⬇️

Good Luck to the Management team and squad! pic.twitter.com/dfNi3CirHp — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) December 9, 2020