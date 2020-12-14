Peter O'Neill returned as Laois GAA Chairman as status quo remains

Following an historic first ever online County Convention earlier on Monday night, the Laois GAA County Board for 2021 has been confirmed and after three votes were conducted earlier in the week, the results saw the status quo from 2020 returned.

Microsoft Teams rather than the Midlands Park Hotel was the host of the meeting in this un-precedented year and after all financial and officer reports were circulated a few weeks back to clubs, there were no queries or issues raised with any of the reports in advance of the virtual meeting where one delegate from each club could log in.

The results of votes for Chairman, Vice-chairman and Leinster Council Delegates were announced on the night.

Peter O'Neill was comfortably returned as Chairman of Laois GAA as he fended off competition from Portarlington's Kieran Leavy 95 votes to 55.

The position of vice Chair was a closer run affair with the outgoing candidate – Tom Clear from Clough/Ballacolla just about holding on to his seat beating Bryan Breen from O'Dempsey's 77 votes to 73.

Leinster Council delegates were also voted on with the outgoing pair of Abbeyleix clubman Richie Kennedy (56 votes) and Timahoe's PJ Kelly (68 votes) staving off competition from former County chairman Brian Allen (15 votes) to hold on to their positions.

While their were 150 votes counted in the race for the Chairman and vice Chairman's role, there were 11 spoiled votes in the Leinster Council race meaning just 139 votes were eligible.

All votes counted were sent to Laois GAA offices by last Friday and were counted earlier on Monday by independent tellers Sean Connolly, Michael Delaney and John Browne

The full list of Laois GAA County Board officers for 2021 is as follows

Chairman – Peter O’Neill

Vice Chairman – Tom Clear

Treasurer – Martin Byrne

Assistant Treasurer – Paschal McEvoy

Central Council Delegate – Gerry Kavanagh

Leinster Council Delegate) (2) – PJ Kelly and Richie Kennedy; Brian Allen

Coaching Officer – Fergal Byron

Development Officer – Ger Slevin

Cultural and Irish Officer –Monica Delaney

PRO – Paul Dargan

Leinster Convention Delegates (4) – Peter O’Neill, Niall Handy, PJ Kelly and Richie Kennedy

Congress Delegates (5) – Chairman and secretary automatically attend; Martin Byrne, Brian Allen and Kieran Leavy.