Young UK motorcyclist with Laois connections needs your vote

A young teenager with strong Laois connections needs your vote for the competition to crown the BSN BSB Support Class Rider of the Year in the UK.

13 year old Casey O'Gorman has Mountrath blood in his veins but these days he is brewing up a storm in the motorcycle world the other side of the Irish Sea.

His father, John O'Gorman originally hails from Mountrath and was a motorcycle club racer and mechanic before he moved to London in the early 90's and began to return to the track.

Alongside him most days would be his eldest son, Casey taking it all in oblivious to the fact that in years to come he would have the same love for the track as his father.

The teenager still has a lot of family in Mountrath with his grandparents Betty and John O'Gorman and his aunt Margaret Donovan all living in the area. He still gets a lot of support from Mountrath and the surrounding areas and Margaret along with her husband Joe Donovan are also his proud godparents.

With his races regularly on YouTube, Eurosport and BT Sport, his progress is followed intently.

O’Gorman has starred in the Honda Talent Cup and is one of the brightest young stars on the scene at the moment.

You can vote here by clicking on this link