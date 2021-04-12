Laois Cricket club call for Community assistance in facilities upgrade drive

Laois Cricket club have been busy making a home for themselves in Stradbally in recent years and now they are looking for help from the community to help them improve their facilities even further.

The club had been lucky enough to have use of Nappers pub in Stradbally when it came to toilet facilities, water supply, electricity and other crucial components for the smooth running of the club. The premises was a vital cog in their identity not only from the use of their utilities but also as a focal and meeting point for supporters and club members.

Following the news that Nappers pub will now close permanently, the club are looking to install facilities at their grounds 'The Abbey', located behind the pub.

The club have put out a plea to the local and wider Laois community to help them in their mission to be self sufficient.

While they are not asking to go out an physically purchase materials, the hope is that members of the public may have materials lying around that they may wish to donate to the club during these uncertain times.

They are looking to install toilet facilities while they have already completed works to have running water with a tap installed beside the practice nets.

The following is a list of materials that the club are hoping to source;

Timber

24 x 16foot length 4inch x 2 inch (now only 10 required, TC donated 14)

10 x 10foott lengths 6inch x 2 inch (now only 7 required, TC donated 3)

2 facia boards 16 foot length 9inch x 1inch

300 square feet ship lap.

300 square feet barrel board.

2 x door jamb packs (think we have the doors, maybe a wheelchair accessible 80cm)

General

1 x clear corrugated sheet 13ft (we have balance of roof material)

1 x toilet bowl with cistern. (possibly donated)

1 x disabled toilet with supports

1 x wash hand basin (possibly donated)

The plan is to start the timber work towards the end of next week and the concrete base for the timber work is already in place with thanks to sponsorship from John Flynn Construction.

With the prospect of a return for outdoor sports looking all the more encouraging as time moves on, the club are anxious to get the work done and be ready when they get the all clear for a return of Cricket activity.

Anyone that may be able to help can contact the club on their social media channels or contact Peter Bouclier of Laois Cricket club.