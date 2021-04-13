Laois Ladies footballers learn National League fixtures fate

The Laois ladies footballers will be back in competitive action next month after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association released details for the fixtures in the 2021 National league.

After months of uncertainty, manager Donie Brennan and his charges now have a clear line in sight and can now begin to plan for the months ahead. All that will start from a collective point of view next Monday when Inter County teams are permitted to go back training.

The O'Moore County will be in Division 3B in the league and will be joined by Kildare, Longford and Wicklow as they battle it out to get into the top two and advance to the league semi finals.

Last year's league was brought to a premature end due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the aim for the 2021 season will certainly be to advance and make the last four.

They will kick things off at home to Kildare on Sunday 23rd May before making the trip to both Longford and Wicklow the following two weekends.

The semi finals, should they reach them will be played on the weekend of the 12th/13th of June.

IN A NUTSHELL

Division 3A - Fermanagh, Roscommon, Sligo, Down

Division 3B – Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Kildare

FIXTURES

Round 1 May 23rd

Laois v Kildare (Home)



Round 2 May 30th

Longford v Laois (Away)





Round 3 June 6th

Wicklow v Laois (Away)

Relegation Playoff: June 12th/13th

Semi Finals: June 12th/13th

Final: June 26/27th