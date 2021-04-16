BREAKING: Laois U20 hurling manager steps down with former selector taking over in the hot seat

Laois GAA have been rocked by the news that Enda Lyons has been forced to step down from his role as U20 hurling manager.

Mr Lyons has cited personal and work commitments for the decision and his decision is a big blow to the U20 hurlers.

The Galway native and Ballyfin club man has also previously managed the Laois minors and has been a leading figure in academy setups over the years.

Laois GAA have moved fast however and installed Ollie Hally as the new manager. Hally was a selector with Enda Lyons when they beat Carlow and lost to Galway in last years championship so the transition will be helped by his familiarity with the club of players.

More additions to his backroom team will be added in the coming days.

Laois GAA commented;

"Due to personal and work commitments, Enda Lyons is stepping away as our U20 hurling manager. Laois GAA would like to acknowledge and thank Enda for his contribution to Laois hurling over the last number of years, not alone in the U20 grade but also at academy grades.

We thank Enda for his commitment and professionalism and wish him well in his career. Laois GAA would like to wish Ollie Hally, a current selector with the panel, the best of luck in his endeavors as he now takes over as U20 hurling manager.

Any further additions to his back room team will be finalised in the coming days."