WATCH: Laois Coiste na nOg chairman excited about kids returning to GAA action
Laois Coiste Na nOg chairman, Alan Langton
Laois underage Chairman Alan Langton has called on clubs around Laois to enjoy the return of underage training, beginning next week but also urged all involved to be vigilant and obey the protocols in place.
Underage trainings can resume from Monday and speaking on Laois GAA TV on Friday, Mr Langton asked that everyone does their part to ensure the safe return of the kids to club grounds around the County.
Measures such as staying in pods of 15 and adhering to the non-contact protocol are just two of the challenges that face coaches around the County.
Best Wishes to Clubs & Underage Players when resuming Non-contact Training for Teams up to Minor Level Mon 26th— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) April 23, 2021
Teams can train so long as everyone observes Covid 19 HSE/GAA protocols & training is restricted to pods of 15 or less
Chairman Laois GAA Coiste na nÓg Alan Langton pic.twitter.com/bLvUHozKN0
