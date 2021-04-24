WATCH: Laois Coiste na nOg chairman excited about kids returning to GAA action

Laois underage Chairman Alan Langton has called on clubs around Laois to enjoy the return of underage training, beginning next week but also urged all involved to be vigilant and obey the protocols in place.

Underage trainings can resume from Monday and speaking on Laois GAA TV on Friday, Mr Langton asked that everyone does their part to ensure the safe return of the kids to club grounds around the County.

Measures such as staying in pods of 15 and adhering to the non-contact protocol are just two of the challenges that face coaches around the County.

You can here Mr Langton's interview below.

