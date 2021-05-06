Downeys Autostop to sponsor Laois Gaa Team Kit Vans for 2021.

Downey's Autostop have come up with the goods once again for Laois GAA by sponsoring their kit vans for 2021. The news was confirmed by Laois GAA on Wednesday as they gear up for the start of the National leagues, starting with the hurlers this weekend who are away to Wexford on Sunday.

The Downey family have been proud supporters and sponsors of Laois GAA down through the years and Richard Downey was delighted to hand over the keys on Wednesday.

