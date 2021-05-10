Laois Gaels GAA supporters club to partner with SOSAD

The Laois Gaels supporters association has launched a partnership with mental health organisation ‘SOSAD Laois’. The aim of the partnership is to raise awareness and funds to support the organisation to promote positive mental health, and to highlight the important services that SOSAD provides.

SOSAD work to raise awareness of mental health and the challenges that some people may face surrounding it. They have worked tirelessly in communities across Ireland to help those in need feel supported and know they are not alone on their journey. SOSAD offer support and services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self-harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety, or support for someone who may simply need to talk.

As part of the relationship Laois Gaels aim to host and support fundraising events throughout the year with all proceeds going directly to SOSAD. The Gaels will also launch a direct ‘click to donate’ button which will be available directly on www.laoisgaels.ie. All monies raised go directly to the SOSAD Laois Centre and will be used to support people in Laois affected by mental health issues.

Speaking about the partnership Bryan Breen Chairperson of Laois Gaels noted;

“This is the first step towards achieving a massive goal of ours with Laois Gaels. Even though we raise funds directly for all Laois players through our members we want to be involved in raising awareness and funds for crucial organisations and services like SOSAD which will help the wider Laois communities irrespective of their involvement in Gaelic Games. This is a chance to effect meaningful change in our own personal attitude to mental health and to help others in the Laois community.”

Christy Bannon from SOSAD Laois commented;

“We are delighted to partner with Laois Gaels to help raise awareness around Mental Health Issues, and to raise funds to provide free counselling and support services for the People of Laois. For many years the People of Laois have given money to many charities freely, but received very little back in return. With SOSAD and this local office we are guaranteed that all money raised in Laois, stays in Laois, to help the People of Laois.”

