Laois Ladies footballers announce Captaincy roles

The Laois ladies footballers have announced their Captains for the 2021 season. Donie Brennan and his management team have promoted Laura Nerney to Captain for the year having served as vice Captain in the Covid-19 interrupted 2020.

The Foxrock Cabinteely club player has been a crucial cog over the years and will bring massive experience to the role.

Filling the role of vice Captain will be Portlaoise's Ellen Healy. Another player of massive value, she is fresh from playing a big role in Portlaoise winning the County championship in 2020.

Laois will kick off their National league campaign with a home fixture against Kildare on Sunday May 23 and will form part of a double header with the Laois hurlers who take on Clare in the third round of the National hurling league.

Laois are in Division 3B alongside Kildare, Wicklow and Longford and will have aspirations of challenging for promotion. They only have one home game against Kildare before travelling to Longford and Wicklow.

Laois Ladies football league fixtures

Sunday May 23 - Laois v Kildare (O'Moore Park) 5.30pm

Sunday May 30 - Longford v Laois (TBC)

Sunday June 6 - Wicklow v Laois (TBC)

