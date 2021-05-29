Will you go the extra mile? Trilogy Triathlon club gearing up for massive fundraiser in June

Trilogy Triathlon club have a busy month ahead of them as they gear up for a huge month of fundraising in June. A virtual 100km will run throughout the month while on the last weekend of the month, they will also have a big push on with 'We Care' weekend that will extreme cycling and running challenges taken on.

The club are generously raising funds for Family Carers Ireland and the Le Chéile ASD classes (Autism Unit) at Portlaoise Educate Together N.S.

They are working in conjunction with Pop Up Races and Eventmaster hosting a virtual 100km in June. The virtual event begins next week and the club are encouraging people to register over the next few days to take part, although registration remains open for for the next few weeks, giving yourself as much time as possible to complete the 100km in the month of June.

The 100km can be done as an individual, with friends or a family unit, making it easier to reach your target by June 30th. There is also a limited stock of Trilogy’s specially commissioned ’We Care’ t-shirts for the event available online through the Pop Up Races platform.

Once June begins Pop Up Races will send you a link to track your progress with a virtual map. You will begin your 100km at the Family Carers head office in the Phoenix Park, where you will take in a scenic route to Portlaoise. Your virtual 100km finish line is at Portlaoise Educate Together N.S. on the Summerhill Road.

Pam Grogan is one of the organisers of the events

You can complete your 100km in one day or thirty days it’s totally up to you and you are encouraged to share your progress with your friends. If you are and a friend are out for a walk, their km’s count too, so be sure to add them into the bank.

The club want to acknowledge the hard work family carers have provided to loved ones and family members during the pandemic. The club are grateful for the enormous contribution family carers give to society. Family Carers tag line is simply ‘No one should have to care alone’.

Le Chéile ASD classes – Portlaoise Educate Together N.S. Portlaoise E.T.N.S were the first school in Portlaoise to open ASD classes in 2013. The official opening of their purpose built Le Chéile extension took place in 2018.

This consists of two classrooms, individual work stations, group work areas, in addition to a multi-sensory room and a soft-play area. These areas need to be continuously resourced to ensure that the 12 children and 6 staff can utilise these facilities to their full potential. Essential equipment including furniture, safety padding, multi-sensory equipment and physical education resources are currently required.

Trilogy will also host a ‘We Care’ weekend on the 26th/27th June. On this weekend Trilogy’s cycling coach Michael Scully will cycle 200km in one day, his aim to complete the journey in six hours. PRO Pam Grogan will run her We Care 100km in two days. Running 50km per day.

The staff in Portlaoise Educate Together will also get involved in the We Care weekend. Members of staff will run 10km’s over the weekend in order to raise much needed funds for the school.

‘There will be a great buzz in the town the last weekend of June. We are basing ourselves at the Bog Road pub carpark in Fairgreen and we will have donation buckets for those passing by, said Pam Grogan.

‘We are still optimistic about reaching our fundraising target. Some local businesses have offered sponsorship and donations which is truly heartwarming, considering the hardship small businesses had to endure, during the pandemic’.

Want to sign up to the 100km in June? Go to www.popupraces.ie and search for We Care Campaign. Alternatively you can donate directly to the event. Please go to www.trilogy.ie and hit the donate button on the website. Trilogy would like to state that all funds raised will go to both benefactors.