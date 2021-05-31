Fixture confirmed for Laois footballers relegation battle with Down

Laois will have the chance to save their Division two football league status on Saturday week when they travel to Newry to take on Down in a relegation playoff.

As Down only had one home league game in the regular round of league games and Laois had two, the Mourne County will have home advantage in the game that will throw in at 6.15pm in Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday June 12.

Laois lost all three league games to Clare, Cork and Kildare to finish bottom of the southern half of Division two while Down finished second bottom of the Northern group. They secured a final round win over Westmeath on Sunday and will go into the game as favourites as Laois struggle for form and confidence.

The loser of the game will be relegated to Division three for 2022 and they will be joined in the lower division by the loser of Westmeath and Cork in the other relegation playoff.

That Saturday will be a busy day for Laois teams with the hurlers also in action up in Belfast against Antrim in Division 1B of the National hurling league with a throw in time of 3pm.