Laois clubs to receive €282,360 funding for Sport and Physical Activity Measures

Over 280,000 euro of funding has been allocated to clubs across Laois in a bid to promote participation initiatives in Sport and Physical Activity in Laois.

This funding is to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and developing programmes to address people who had stopped engaging in physical activity.

The grant to Laois Sports Partnership of €150,000 is the largest grant for any county in Ireland announced by the Government today. This particular grant is to develop and promote new approaches to sport participation, examining the success and failures and showing how the project in Laois can be used as a template for other counties.

Rathdowney/Errill activity hub will receive 63,680 euro while Stradbally/Vicarstown/Timahoe activity and wellness hub will benefit to the tune of 33,680 euro. An additional 35,000 euro has been granted to other programmes intertwined under the Laois Sports Partnership umbrella.

Speaking on the announcement, Sean Fleming T.D, Minister of State at the Department of Finance commented;

"I particularly want to acknowledge the grants under this Scheme for: Rathdowney/Errill Activity Hub of €63,680 and Stradbally/Vicarstown/Timahoe Activity & Wellness Hub of €33,680.

"In addition, grants have been awarded to Laois Sports Partnership for the following : Youth Leadership of €10,000, Volunteer Training and Support Programmes €15,000 and Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports €10,000.

"This brings the total funding for Laois Sports Partnership under the Dormant Accounts Funding of €185,000. This funding will make a real difference to individuals and communities right across the county as Laois Sports Partnership develop and promote participation initiatives.

"Our local sports partnership has an excellent record in promoting sports and physical activities and is an example to many Sports Partnerships throughout the country."